freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €21.50 by Barclays

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €21.50 ($25.29) price target by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.34 ($23.93).

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €17.13 ($20.15) on Wednesday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.26.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

