Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €60.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €60.40 ($71.06) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.46 ($60.54).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

FRE stock opened at €36.46 ($42.89) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.49.

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.