frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised frontdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of frontdoor in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on frontdoor in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. frontdoor has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $51.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 89.59% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

