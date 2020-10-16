FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.88.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.52. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.61 million.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s payout ratio is 108.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter worth $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter worth $27,000.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

