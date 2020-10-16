FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. National Securities initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised FS KKR Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $25.52.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 100.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.