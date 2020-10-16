FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

Get FTS International alerts:

Shares of FTSI opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. FTS International has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($7.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.28) by ($0.24). FTS International had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 290.64%. The company had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTS International will post -20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FTS International by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 57,305 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FTS International during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FTS International during the second quarter worth about $582,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FTS International by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 94,153 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in FTS International during the first quarter worth about $317,000. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTS International (FTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.