Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

FTEK opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.49.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 54.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fuel Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fuel Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

