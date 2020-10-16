Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of FULC traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,151. The stock has a market cap of $276.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.09. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

