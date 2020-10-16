Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Funko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Funko presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.93.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $311.01 million, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 2.31. Funko has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. Funko had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Funko will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Funko by 86.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Funko by 240.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 13.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

