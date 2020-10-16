Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.36. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($2.49). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

