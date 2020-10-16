FY2022 Earnings Estimate for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNCAY opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.28. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

