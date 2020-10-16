GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $131.00. The stock had previously closed at $138.50, but opened at $128.70. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S shares last traded at $129.38, with a volume of 2,933 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 0.80.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

