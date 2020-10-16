Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

GALT stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.33. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

