Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of TSE GAU opened at C$1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.11. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.80 and a 1 year high of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 26.26 and a quick ratio of 26.16.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.07. Analysts forecast that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

