GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Get GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GLPEY. ValuEngine cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

GLPEY stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (GLPEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.