Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,755.00

Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,755 ($22.93) and last traded at GBX 1,730 ($22.60), with a volume of 39827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,730 ($22.60).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) from GBX 1,280 ($16.72) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) to an “add” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,562 ($20.41) in a report on Monday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,600.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,411.98.

Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 23.50 ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 23.60 ($0.31) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Equities research analysts forecast that Gamma Communications plc will post 1989.9998993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In related news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,656 ($21.64), for a total transaction of £1,457,280 ($1,903,945.65).

About Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

