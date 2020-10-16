Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrison Capital Inc. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA of certain amount. It invests or provides direct lending in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured loans or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies. The Company intends to generate risk-adjusted net returns by assembling a portfolio of investments. The Company’s investments include debt investments, preferred and minority equity investments (equity) of diversified companies and a portfolio of unsecured small balance consumer loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garrison Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of GARS opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Garrison Capital has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $6.80.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. Garrison Capital had a negative net margin of 156.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Garrison Capital will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GARS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrison Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrison Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.



Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

