GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €33.00 by Barclays

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on G1A. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.44 ($33.46).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €30.15 ($35.47) on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 52 week high of €33.70 ($39.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.