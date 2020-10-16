GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GEAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

