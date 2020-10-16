Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other research firms have also commented on GBIO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Generation Bio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of GBIO opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Generation Bio has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $32.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.90.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.90). As a group, analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter worth about $144,187,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter worth about $59,098,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter worth about $30,240,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,911,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

