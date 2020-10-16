Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 23,373 Shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) (ASX:BAF) Stock

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) (ASX:BAF) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 23,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$21,269.43 ($15,192.45).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 25,861 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$23,559.37 ($16,828.12).

On Wednesday, October 7th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 154,075 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$140,054.18 ($100,038.70).

On Monday, October 5th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 130,608 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$118,330.85 ($84,522.03).

On Wednesday, September 30th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 26,562 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$24,118.30 ($17,227.35).

On Monday, September 28th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 26,542 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$23,967.43 ($17,119.59).

On Thursday, September 24th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 24,001 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$21,768.91 ($15,549.22).

On Monday, September 21st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 26,631 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$24,047.79 ($17,177.00).

On Friday, September 18th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 27,155 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$24,222.26 ($17,301.61).

On Wednesday, September 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 28,301 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$24,819.98 ($17,728.56).

On Monday, September 14th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 33,573 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$29,678.53 ($21,198.95).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.70.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

About Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX)

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

