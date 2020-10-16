Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) received a €62.00 ($72.94) target price from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 31.91% from the stock’s current price.

GXI has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.70 ($100.82) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €89.21 ($104.96).

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €91.05 ($107.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €96.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a one year high of €101.10 ($118.94). The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.98.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

