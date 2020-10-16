Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $60.85.

