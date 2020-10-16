Glanbia (LON:GLB) Shares Gap Down to $8.90

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $8.55. Glanbia shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 7,010 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $25.87 million and a P/E ratio of 16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.28.

Get Glanbia alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a €0.11 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,252.92%.

About Glanbia (LON:GLB)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.