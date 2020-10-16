GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Insider Acquires £115.20 in Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.81) per share, with a total value of £115.20 ($150.51).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Emma Walmsley purchased 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,520 ($19.86) per share, with a total value of £121.60 ($158.87).

On Tuesday, August 11th, Emma Walmsley purchased 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,598 ($20.88) per share, with a total value of £127.84 ($167.02).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,376.20 ($17.98) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,476.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,576.96.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11385.0003217 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,815.19 ($23.72).

About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

