Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GS. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.29.

NYSE GS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.00. 70,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,056. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.38 and its 200-day moving average is $195.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

