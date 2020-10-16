Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at JMP Securities

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.29.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.00. 70,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,056. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.28.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

