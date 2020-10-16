Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $270.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $253.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.29.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.00. 70,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.38 and a 200-day moving average of $195.28.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 19,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

