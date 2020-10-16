Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) (LON:GHH) Shares Gap Up to $1,002.50

Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) (LON:GHH) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,002.50, but opened at $1,048.00. Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) shares last traded at $1,015.21, with a volume of 679 shares trading hands.

GHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,025.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,034.52. The stock has a market cap of $243.40 million and a PE ratio of 53.23.

About Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC manufactures optoelectronic components, materials and systems, and specialist instrumentation and life sciences devices in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

