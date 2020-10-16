Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives $41.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BofA Securities upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of GEF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $42.86. 1,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. Greif has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $50.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Greif had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Greif news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard purchased 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $249,547.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,097.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Greif by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,354,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,015,000 after buying an additional 270,267 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Greif by 103.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 126,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 17.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 28,993 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 19.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Greif by 57.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

