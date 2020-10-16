Grupo Lala SAB De CV (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Lala SAB De CV (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Grupo Lala SAB De CV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,214. Grupo Lala SAB De CV has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.

Grupo Lala SAB De CV Company Profile

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, markets, distributes, and sells milk, dairy products, beverages, and other products. The company provides yoghurt, cream, cheese, ice cream, desserts, butter, and margarine; and beverages and other products, such as juices, cold cuts, and packaging and milk by-products.

