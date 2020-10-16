Guggenheim Upgrades AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) to “Buy”

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $599.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $39.48.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

