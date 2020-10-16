H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Sells $217,260.25 in Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Robert J. Martsching sold 4,315 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $217,260.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,572.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $52.40.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $691.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.28 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

FUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 20.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 54,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 41.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 159,540 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 364,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

