H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLUYY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. AlphaValue cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S- alerts:

H. Lundbeck A/S- stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.65. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.

H. Lundbeck A/S- Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.