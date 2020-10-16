Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLMAF. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

HLMAF traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.55. 754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695. Halma has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21.

Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

