Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Halozyme has promising collaboration deals related to its ENHANZE technology with several pharma companies. These deals generate the majority of revenues for the company. Blockbuster drugs like Herceptin and Rituxan use ENHANZE for subcutaneous administration, which boosts Halozyme’s royalties. FDA’s approval for subcutaneous formulation of J&J’s Darzalex will likely boost royalties. Restructuring initiatives announced in 2019 are also encouraging. Halozyme’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. However, the company’s dependence on collaboration partners for revenues remains a concern. Failure and discontinuation of PEGPH20 development in 2019 was a major setback. Loss estimates have been mixed ahead of Q3 earnings. The company has a negative record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -110.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $29.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $999,893.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at $913,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $348,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,337 shares of company stock worth $2,876,453 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 72.4% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 533,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 224,040 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $345,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,109,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after buying an additional 109,476 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 71.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 121,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 50,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

