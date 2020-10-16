Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €62.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) received a €62.80 ($73.88) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Warburg Research set a €42.50 ($50.00) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €45.41 ($53.43).

HLAG stock opened at €60.20 ($70.82) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Hapag-Lloyd has a fifty-two week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a fifty-two week high of €186.60 ($219.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38.

Hapag-Lloyd Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

