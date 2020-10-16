HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 123.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

