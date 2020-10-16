Healthcare Services Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,000 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,348% compared to the typical volume of 58 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth $98,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.10%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

