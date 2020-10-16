HeidelbergCement’s (HDELY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Main First Bank raised HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.35.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that HeidelbergCement will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

