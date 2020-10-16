Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS HSDT opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSDT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 746,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Helius Medical Technologies makes up 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 2.88% of Helius Medical Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury.

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

