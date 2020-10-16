Helix Price Tops $0.0055 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, Helix has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One Helix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Helix has a total market capitalization of $161,154.58 and approximately $2.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00398170 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019440 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00012028 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007624 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000279 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 29,376,636 coins and its circulating supply is 29,240,829 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Helix

Helix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

