Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €37.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.53) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 27.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.39 ($62.81).

Shares of Hellofresh stock traded up €0.60 ($0.71) on Friday, hitting €51.05 ($60.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. Hellofresh has a 1 year low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a 1 year high of €53.35 ($62.76). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90.

Hellofresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

