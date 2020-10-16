HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

HENKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

