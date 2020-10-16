HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Short Interest Update

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the September 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ HQI opened at $7.68 on Friday. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $104.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 0.63.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. HireQuest had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

