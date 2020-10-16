HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) (FRA:HOT) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Independent Research

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) (FRA:HOT) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by stock analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €106.67 ($125.49).

Shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) stock traded down €2.45 ($2.88) during trading on Friday, hitting €68.50 ($80.59). 174,456 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €71.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €73.90. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a 1-year high of €175.00 ($205.88).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

