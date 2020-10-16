Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIXX. FIX assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Homology Medicines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,764.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

