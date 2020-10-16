Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Lifted to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$7.25 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HBM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.22 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.60.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$6.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.35. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$6.34.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$289.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.1025467 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -1.29%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

