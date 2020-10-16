(HYLN) (NYSE:HYLN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of (HYLN) (NYSE:HYLN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

HYLN stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 42,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,674. (HYLN) has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $58.66.

(HYLN) Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. is blank check company. It intends to search for a target business in energy industry. Tortoise Acquisition was founded on November 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.

