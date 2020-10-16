IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IGMS. BidaskClub cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

IGMS opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $89.81.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 41,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,872,473.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $30,220.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,203.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 193,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,662,662 and have sold 4,646 shares valued at $299,476. Corporate insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

